Texas A&M Faces Arizona in Third-Consecutive Sweet 16

Saturday’s battle will be the sixth matchup between Texas A&M and Arizona in women’s basketball, with the Aggies winning each of the last three meetings

SAN ANTONIO — Coming off its iconic second round victory, No. 2 seed Texas A&M women’s basketball enters its third-consecutive Sweet 16 and will challenge the No. 3 seed Arizona Wildcats Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m. (CT) on the South Court of the Alamodome.

Fans interested in attending the game in person are invited to purchase tickets by clicking here. In addition, the Sweet 16 will be broadcast to a nationwide television audience on ESPN2, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live simulcast from around the world on the ESPN app. Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune into the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Steve Miller on the call.

In the midst of one of the most trying seasons in college sports, the Aggies (25-2) stood on top of the world following their 84-82 overtime thriller against the Iowa State Cyclones on Wednesday night. The Aggies overcame their largest deficit of the season, erasing a 12-point lead to end the Cyclones’ season. The nation watched as A&M clawed its way back into contention, following a barrage of 3-pointers from Iowa State. The Maroon & White forced a decisive overtime, culminating with the score stalled at 82-82 with just over 30 seconds remaining. With the clock winding down, Ciera Johnson swatted away Iowa State’s shot attempt into the hands of Jordan Nixon who raced down the court to score the acclaimed game-winning buzzer beater that sealed A&M’s third-straight Sweet 16 appearance.

Nixon, a sophomore guard from New York, unleashed one of the greatest performances in Texas A&M school history. She finished with a career high-shattering 35 points and seven assists in 45 minutes on the floor. Nixon’s point total matched the 2021 NCAA Tournament high, and tied for second in scoring by an Aggie in the Big Dance. Beyond the on-court accomplishments, her interview after the game with ESPN’s Holly Rowe embodied the Spirit of Aggieland and warranted shoutouts from WNBA legends Sue Bird and Tamika Catchings, actress Gabrielle Union and NBA star LeBron James.

Nixon’s career night was bolstered by an all-around team effort to secure the Aggies’ win. Johnson poured in a season-high 19 points in 32 minutes, scoring at an efficient clip while making her most field goal attempts this season (eight). N’dea Jones wreaked havoc on the defensive end of the court, as the Lawrenceville, Georgia, native swatted away four shots and collected 14 rebounds. Aaliyah Wilson added 11 points and Destiny Pitts finished with two steals to go along with a game-high plus-11 plus/minus.

Following victories against Stony Brook and BYU in the First and Second Rounds, the Arizona Wildcats enter Saturday’s matchup boasting an 18-5 overall record. In her fifth season at the helm of the Wildcat program, Adia Barnes’ squad makes its first Sweet 16 appearance since she was a member of the 1997-98 team. Arizona is led statistically by Pac-12 Player of the Year and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year honoree Aari McDonald. McDonald averages 19.3 points per game and is the school record-holder for scoring in a single-season.