Texas A&M falls short in NIT Championship game

The Aggies fell to Xavier, 73-72, after Tyrece Radford's game-winning attempt narrowly rattled out as time expired.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — ABOUT THE GAME

• The Texas A&M men’s basketball dropped a back-and-forth 73-72 decision to Xavier in the Championship game of the National Invitational Tournament on Thursday at Madison Square Garden.

• In a game that featured 17 lead changes, the Aggies had a potential game-winning jump shot from Tyrece Radford rattle out as time expired.

• A pair of Aggies were named to the NIT All-Tournament Team: Quenton Jackson and Tyrece Radford.

RECORDS AND SERIES NOTES

• The Aggies ended the season with a 27-13 record, which marked a 19-victory improvement from 2020-21 (8-10). It is the largest season-to-season win total improvement in program history, bettering the 14-win improvement from 2003-04 to 2004-05 in Billy Gillispie’s first season at Texas A&M. Gillispie’s initial coaching staff included current Aggie head coach Buzz Williams.

• The 27 wins were one shy of the school record of 28 wins in a season, which was accomplished by the 2015-16 Aggies that were SEC Co-Champions and advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.

• The Aggies joined an elite handful of teams that have reached the 40-game plateau in game played in a season tonight. The NCAA record for games played in a season is 41 games, accomplished by UConn’s 2011 national championship team and Michigan’s national runner-up team in 2018. Texas A&M is the 18th team in NCAA history to reach the 40-game plateau. The Aggies’ previous high number of games in a season was 37 by the 2015-16 Aggies.

• The Aggies fell to 11-8 all-time in the NIT and now trail Xavier 2-0 in the all-time series between the two schools.

TEAM NOTES

• The nation’s leader in steals, the Aggies had five takeaways against Xavier to raise their season total to 398, which obliterated the old record of 288 steals.

• Texas A&M utilized a starting lineup of Quenton Jackson, Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III, Tyrece Radford and Manny Obaseki for the 13th time (11-2).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

• With a game-high 23 points in the final, senior Quenton Jackson raised his season point total to 591 points, which moved him to No. 8 on Texas A&M’s all-time single season scoring list.

• Jackson closed out the season with double figure points in 21 of the Aggies’ last 22 games and in 32 of the Aggies’ 40 games in 2021-22. It marked the 19th game this season where Jackson led the team in points.

• Sophomore Henry Coleman III had a team-high nine rebounds, including three offensive boards, marking the 19th time that he led the Aggies in rebounds in a game.