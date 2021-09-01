Texas A&M Falls at Home to (9) Tennessee

Savion Flagg led the scoring effort for A&M with 12 points

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's basketball team battled hard, but didn't have enough offensive firepower to hang with (9) Tennessee at Reed Arena on Saturday.

The Aggies trailed by seven at halftime, but the Volunteers outscored A&M by another seven in the final frame to secure the 68-54 win.

Savion Flagg led the way with 12 points for A&M. Quenton Jackson had 11.

Santiago Vescovi had a game high 23 points.