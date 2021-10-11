Texas A&M fined after fans storm Kyle Field

Institutional penalties range from $50,000 for a first offense to fines of up to $100,000 for a second offense

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Southeastern Conference announced today that Texas A&M University will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy, due to fans entering the field following its football game against the University of Alabama on October 9.

Texas A&M will incur a fine of $100,000 for a second offense under the league’s access to competition area policy. Texas A&M was last fined for a violation following its football game against LSU in 2018.

Fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund.

The policy states that “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”