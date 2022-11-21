Texas A&M fires volleyball head coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn after 13-16 season

This fall marked the program's first losing season since 2017 - the final year under previous head coach Laurie Corbelli.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M has fired head volleyball coach Laura "Bird" Kuhn, the school announced in a release on Monday, Nov. 21.

Kuhn concluded her fifth season with the Aggies on Sunday. A&M finished the year with a 13-16 overall record. The team finished 11th in the SEC standings after a 5-13 showing.

This fall marked the program's first losing season since 2017 - the final year under previous head coach Laurie Corbelli.

The Aggies posted a 76-60 overall record under Kuhn, highlighted by a run to the Sweet 16 in 2019.

Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork issued the following statement on Kuhn's firing in a release from the school:

"The goal for all our teams at Texas A&M is to perform at a consistently high level and compete for conference and national titles. Given the recruiting base in Texas and support for volleyball, we believe that we can and should be better and that is what the 12th Man deserves. Coach Kuhn is a great person, and we appreciate her service to Texas A&M. We wish her well in her future endeavors. We will begin a national search for a new leader of our volleyball program as we continue toward our mission of creating opportunities through championship athletics."

In the same release, Kuhn issued the following statement: