COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Men's Basketball team returns to action as it welcomes Florida to Reed Arena on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

The Aggies (11-11, 5-5 SEC) look to bounce back after last Saturday’s loss at South Carolina. Against the Gamecocks, Quenton Jackson paced the Aggies with 16 points, matching his season high. Wendell Mitchell finished with 12 points and extended his double-digit scoring streak to four games as Jonathan Aku added a season-high three blocks.

Florida (14-9, 6-4 SEC) enters the game following a 68-51 loss at Ole Miss on Saturday. Keyontae Johnson led the Gators with 16 points and 10 rebounds. On the season, the Gators have four players scoring in double figures. Florida ranks as the SEC’s top 3-point shooting team in conference games at 36.3%.

Wednesday’s game is the 13th meeting all-time between the Aggies and Gators with Florida leading the series, 8-4. In last season’s contest, Mitchell scored a career-high 25 points as he connected on seven of his nine 3-point attempts.

Tickets for the game can be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/mbbtickets. The first 600 fans to the game will receive a Texas A&M shirt.