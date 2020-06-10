Stopping Pitts is a Key to an Aggie Win Over Florida

The Gators tight end has 6 touchdowns in two games

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M secondary struggled with the speed of the Alabama receivers.

Florida doesn't have the same type of vertical threats in the passing game, but the Gators do have the biggest matchup nightmare in the SEC.

Tight end Kyle Pitts stands 6-feet-6-inches tall and weighs 240 pounds, but runs like a wide receiver. Through two games this season, Pitts has 12 catches, six of which went for first downs while the other six went for touchdowns.

For comparison, the Aggies have scored five touchdowns as a team in 2020.

Pitts' combination of speed and size makes him deadly, especially in the red zone, and he'll be a big focus of A&M's defensive scheme this Saturday.

"He's a tight end and wide out because he can block and has such vertical skills and makes so many contested catches," Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says. "It's not just him getting open, but when he's covered, he's not really covered. Trask does an unbelievable job throwing guys open."