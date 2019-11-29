COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following a victorious effort at South Carolina, Texas A&M volleyball heads into its final match of the 2019 season. The Aggies (21-6, 13-4) take on the SEC-leading Florida Gators (24-4, 15-2) in a Saturday afternoon showdown. The match is streamed live on SEC Network+ and the ESPN app. First serve for the season finale is set for 3 p.m. (CT).

With the 3-1 win over South Carolina, the Aggies have secured a spot in the top-three of the Southeastern Conference standings for the first time since 2015 where, A&M earned the conference championship. In the aftermath of the season finale, the next landmark event in college volleyball is the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Special on ESPNU, where the Aggies will find out their postseason assignment. Coverage is set to begin on Sunday, Dec. 1 at 7:30 p.m. (CT)

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans compiled 20 kills for the 10th time in the 2019 season in the Aggies’ win over South Carolina. The two-time SEC Offensive Player of the Week finished with a .375 hitting percentage.

Junior setter Camille Conner, the reigning SEC Setter of the Week, finished with 34 assists, 10 kills, eight digs and hit at a .554 clip. After earning a triple-double against Ole Miss, the Katy, Texas native ended only two digs shy of repeating her impeccable stat line.

Defensive performers on Wednesday evening included three Aggies with double-digit digs. Freshman defensive specialist Karly Basham earned a career-high in digs with 15. Senior libero Camila Gomez chipped in 14 digs, while sophomore Taylor Voss recorded 10. Makena Patterson led the effort at the net with eight blocks.

Florida is led statistically by the setter-hitter duo of Marlie Monserez and Thayer Hall. Both players have been recognized by the SEC, as Setter of the Week and Offensive Player of the Week, respectively. Monserez leads the Gators with a total of 1,037 assists on the season, while Hall serves as the offensive catalyst for Florida, recording 382 kills on the year.

Saturday marks the 18th meeting between the Aggies and Gators, with Florida holding a 16-1 advantage. Texas A&M has yet to win a match in Gainesville.