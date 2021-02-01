No. 9 Texas A&M Opens SEC Play on the Road at Florida

Texas A&M will put its perfect record on the line in Gainesville on Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — No. 9 Texas A&M women’s basketball celebrates the beginning of a new year with a noon matchup against the Florida Gators from Exactech Arena on Sunday afternoon to open its SEC schedule.

Fans in the Brazos Valley can tune in to the live radio broadcast of the game on Sports Radio 1150 The Zone/93.7 FM with Tom Turbiville and Tap Bentz on the call. The game is set to be nationally televised on SEC Network, with authenticated subscribers able to access the live broadcast from around the world on the ESPN app.

In the Aggies (9-0) most recent outing, A&M re-wrote the record books in a dominant 112-26 win over the Northwestern State Lady Demons. The team surpassed the program record for points in a game set in 1995, coupled with the third-best defensive performance in program history. The effort on both ends of the floor warranted a new A&M record for margin of victory with an 86-point differential. Texas A&M also tied its program record for made 3-pointers in a single game with 12.

The Maroon & White were able to use all 15 members of the team’s roster against the Lady Demons, with 14 players recording at least one made field goal. Destiny Pitts led all players with 14 points as Kayla Wells, Ciera Johnson, Alexis Morris and Zaay Green each contributed 10-or-more points.

A&M controlled every aspect of the game, maintaining the lead from start-to-finish while owning the margins in assists (26-6), rebounds (50-26) and points in the paint (52-12). For the first time this season, the Aggie bench outscored the starters 69-43, with the team as a whole shooting .583 percentage from the floor and an astonishing .522 clip from three.

The Florida Gators (7-2, 0-1) enter Sunday’s matchup following a 75-59 loss at the hands of No. 5 South Carolina. Fourth-year head coach Cam Newbauer’s squad is led by the one-two punch of Lavender Briggs and Kiara Smith, who pace the team in scoring with 17.3 and 15.7 points per game, respectively. Smith is also tasked with the primary point guard duties, leading the Gators in both assists (3.9) and steals (2.4) per contest.