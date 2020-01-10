Aggies 2-Back Set Was Deadly Against Vanderbilt

Jimbo Fisher didn't go to it often, but the A&M offense was at its best when Spiller & Smith shared the backfield

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Not much went right for the Aggies offense in Saturday's 17-12 win over Vanderbilt, but one thing that did was was A&M's two-back package.

Isaiah Spiller & Ainias Smith shared the backfield with Kellen Mond on four plays against the Commodores, and those four plays ended up accounting for more than 18 percent of the Aggies total yardage in the game.

Spiller busted out runs of 30 and 24 yards, while Smith's lone carry went for 12 and a first down. Kellen Mond also over threw him on a rail route in the end zone that could have been an easy touchdown from this formation.

In total, A&M picked up 68 yards on those four plays, with an average of 17 yards per play.

Spiller says the two-back set should give opposing defenses nightmares all season long.

A"inias is a great player, fast, shifty and can shake you. I feel like we can give defenses a lot of problems because we can both run routes and you don't know what's going to happen," Spiller, the Aggies sophomore running back, says. "I feel like we can damage defenses a lot with that package."