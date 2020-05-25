x
Texas A&M Football's 2020 Starts Move-In Process This Week

Half of the 26-member class enrolled early, and the other half will move in this week
Credit: KAGS-TV

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M's 2020 recruiting class is one of the best in the nation. It's ranked in the top six by all three major recruiting publications, and the next generation of Aggie stars are officially making their way towards campus.

Half of the 26-member class enrolled early, and the other half of the class is starting the move-in process this week.

Brazos Valley products Devin Price and Jordan Jefferson were part of the early enrollee group.

The Aggies can being voluntary strength and conditioning workouts on campus on June 8.

