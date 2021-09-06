Texas A&M Football: Alabama Flex Packs Sold Out

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Athletics announced Monday the Flex Pack package featuring Aggie Football's matchup against Alabama has sold out. With the flex pack options exhausted for the game against the Crimson Tide, the only way for fans to attend the Oct. 9 contest is through the purchase of season tickets. A limited quantity of season tickets featuring the six remaining home games, including Alabama, are currently available for purchase through the 12th Man Foundation.