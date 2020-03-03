COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team took the field Monday for the first open Fourth Quarter Conditioning period of the season.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher says these conditioning sessions are necessary to build the lower body strength needed to competed in the SEC.

“Football is a lower-body game. You’ve got to bend and change direction,” Fisher said. “That’s what we’re trying to keep developing in our players. We’re trying to develop speed, change of direction, deceleration, acceleration and lower-body flexibility."

This open session also gave us a look at the early enrollees of A&M's 2020 class. That includes A&M Consolidated's Devin Price and Navasota' Jordan Jefferson.

"Those 13 guys have fit in and done a great job," Fisher says. "Fit in very quickly, very easily, worked their tails off. Academically, they’re doing well. They’ve acclimated themselves very well.”

The A&M Spring game is set for April 18.