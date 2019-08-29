COLLEGE STATION, Texas —

Texas A&M football is back. Tens of thousands of fans will descend on Kyle Field throughout the 2019 season. Use this handy guide to navigate the chaos of game day. It’s packed with intel on parking, transportation, traffic, tailgating and more.

Gig’em and good luck Ags!

Tailgating

Tailgating is permitted in designated locations around Kyle Field.

Clear Bag Policy

Texas A&M enforces the Southeastern Conference’s clear bag policy. Bags that are not clear and are bigger than 12” X 6” X 12” will not be permitted into the stadium.

Small clutch bags (with or without straps) are permitted.

Alcohol Policy

In June, A&M expanded the availability of beer and wine to fans in Kyle Field. Sales will be cut at the end of the third quarter. Outside alcohol is prohibited.

Game day Parking

Limited parking is available for fans attending the game. Click HERE to view the game day parking map.

Fans can park near the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, the Bonfire Memorial off University Drive, the Northside Garage or on Agronomy Road and pay $20 or $25 cash.

Free gameday shuttles run throughout campus during each home game so once you park, you can catch a ride on the Aggie Spirit Bus

Shuttles

Texas A&M offers free gameday shuttles to get on and off campus. These shuttles are accessible from Downtown Bryan and several locations throughout College Station.

Rideshare

Lot 30E is the designated pick-up area for fans using a rideshare service after the game.

Traffic

Expect heavy traffic on Wellborn Road, University Drive and George Bush Drive.

Coke Street closes north of Lewis Street, opens 1.5 hours post-game.

Olsen Boulevard closes near Reed Arena, opens 1.5 hours post-game.

Houston Street closes at George Bush Drive, opens one hour post-game.

Joe Routt/Stallings Boulevard closes until 1.5 hours post-game.

ALSO POPULAR ON KAGSTV.COM: