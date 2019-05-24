COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Seven Texas A&M football standouts earned spots on the preseason All-Southeastern Conference Team, as selected by Athlon Sports.

Earning a spot on Athlon's elite squad were senior Braden Mann, juniors Justin Madubuike, Kellen Mond, Quartney Davis and Dan Moore and sophomores Jashaun Corbin and Leon O'Neal.

Aggies on the Athlon Sports All-SEC Teams

First-Team

DL Justin Madubuike – led the Aggies with five QB hurries last season, tallied 8.5 TFL and 4.5 sacks in 2018

P Braden Mann – 2018 Ray Guy Award winner and NCAA record holder for yards per punt

Second-Team

KR Jashaun Corbin – earned All-SEC Freshman Team honors last season, led the Aggies with 340 kick return yards including a 100-yard TD return against Arkansas

Third-Team

QB Kellen Mond – started all 13 games last season last season, compiled 31 total touchdowns and 3,581 total yards of offense

WR Quartney Davis – finished second on the team with 43 catches, 546 yards and seven touchdowns last season

OL Dan Moore - started all 13 games at left tackle, helping the Aggies gain 5,590 total yards

Fourth-Team

S Leon O'Neal – appeared in all 13 games last season, grabbed his first interception in A&M's Gator Bowl win against NC State in his first career start

Link to Athlon Sports' 2019 All-SEC Team:

https://athlonsports.com/college-football/sec-football-2019-all-conference-team