COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M football team has stopped practices ahead of the annual Gator Bowl due to numerous COVID-19 cases, according to university officials.



The Aggies have shut down all in-person operations and are holding meetings in a virtual setting in its place



Despite practices being halted, the Gator Bowl match-up with Wake Forest on Dec. 31 is still a go at this time.



The team is scheduled to arrive in Jacksonville for the game on Dec. 26.