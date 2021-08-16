x
Texas A&M Football Ranked No. 6 in Preseason AP Poll

Texas A&M is one of five SEC teams and the highest-ranked team from Texas in the preseason poll.
Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford (33) closes in to sack Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello (3) during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game in Starkville, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football is ranked No. 6 in the first edition of the Associated Press Preseason Poll to begin the 2021 season, released Monday.

The No. 6 ranking is the highest for the Aggies since earning the No. 3 spot heading into the 1995 season and marks the 15th time that Texas A&M has garnered a top-10 ranking in the first AP poll of the season.

 

The Associated Press began its college football poll on Oct. 19, 1936, and it is now the longest-running poll of those that award national titles at the end of the season. The preseason poll was started in 1950. A panel of 62 sports writers and broadcasters from around the country votes on the poll weekly.