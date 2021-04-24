x
Texas A&M Football Spring Award Winners

Team Maroon beat Team White in the annual spring game
Credit: Craig Bisacre
STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 17, 2020 - Head Coach Jimbo Fisher of the Texas A&M Aggies and team during the game between the Mississippi St. Bulldogs and the Texas A&M Aggies at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. Photo By Craig Bisacre/Texas A&M Athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 2021 FOOTBALL SPRING AWARDS

 

Community Service Award

Keldrick Carper, DB

Chase Lane, WR

Joe Mawad, RB

 

Academic Excellence Award

Tyreek Chappell, DB

Baylor Cupp, TE

Brian George, DB

Josh Moten, DB

Eli Stowers, QB

 

Offensive Most Improved Award

Aki Ogunbiyi, OL

Jalen Preston, WR

 

Defensive Most Improved Award

Tarian Lee, LB

Isaiah Raikes, DL

 

Special Teams MVP

Connor Choate, Deep Snapper

 

Offensive MVP

Kenyon Green, OL

 

Defensive MVPs

Micheal Clemons, DL

DeMarvin Leal, DL

 

SPRING TEAM MVPs

Kenyon Green, OL

DeMarvin Leal, DL