Texas A&M Football Spring Award Winners

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — 2021 FOOTBALL SPRING AWARDS
Community Service Award
Keldrick Carper, DB
Chase Lane, WR
Joe Mawad, RB
Academic Excellence Award
Tyreek Chappell, DB
Baylor Cupp, TE
Brian George, DB
Josh Moten, DB
Eli Stowers, QB
Offensive Most Improved Award
Aki Ogunbiyi, OL
Jalen Preston, WR
Defensive Most Improved Award
Tarian Lee, LB
Isaiah Raikes, DL
Special Teams MVP
Connor Choate, Deep Snapper
Offensive MVP
Kenyon Green, OL
Defensive MVPs
Micheal Clemons, DL
DeMarvin Leal, DL
SPRING TEAM MVPs
Kenyon Green, OL
DeMarvin Leal, DL