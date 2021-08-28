Texas A&M Football’s Connor Choate Named the 12th Man

Choate has been the team's primary deep snapper in both of his two seasons in Aggieland, earning the Special Teams Newcomer of the Year award in 2019 and the Special Teams Most Valuable Player award in 2020.

2020 (SOPHOMORE): Played in all 10 games as the team's primary deep snapper ... Was named Special Teams MVP.



2019 (FRESHMAN): Played in all 13 games as the team’s primary deep snapper … Earned the Special Teams Newcomer Award at the annual team banquet.



HIGH SCHOOL: Played for Mike Dewitt at Coppell High School ... two-year letterwinner in both football and lacrosse … rated the nation’s No. 5 long snapper at the Kohl’s Kicking Camp … ESPN.com ranks him as the nation’s No. 7 long snapper … in 2016, helped Coppell High School to a 10-3 record and a 6-1 Class 6A Region II District 9 mark (second in district) … the Cowboys advanced to the 6A Division I Region 2 semifinal round … following his senior campaign, invited to play in the Blue-Grey All American Bowl at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas … earned the school’s lacrosse Iron Man Award in 2015 and 2016.