COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher says freshman tight end Baylor Cupp will be "out for a while" after undergoing surgery on his left ankle.

Cupp was injured during Monday's team scrimmage.

"He had a plate put on his ankle and tibia on the lower part of his leg," coach Fisher said. "Just got rolled up on."

Cupp was a highly recruited freshman who a prime candidate to replace Jace Sternberger in the Aggies offense.

With Cupp out, expect sophomore Glenn Beal and freshman Jaylen Wydermyer to get more reps in practice.