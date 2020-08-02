COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team travels to take on South Carolina Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m.

Winners of two of their last three games, the Aggies (11-10, 5-4 SEC) look to build off Tuesday’s dominating 68-51 win over Missouri inside Reed Arena. Josh Nebo led the way for the Maroon & White with 18 points, while Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 16 points off the bench. Emanuel Miller recorded his first career double-double with 10 points and 13 rebounds.

At the midway point in conference play, Nebo leads Texas A&M in points (12.3) and blocks (15), while Miller paces the Aggies in rebounds, averaging 7.2 per game.

South Carolina (13-9, 5-4 SEC) enters the bout following an 84-70 defeat at Ole Miss Wednesday. Jermaine Cousinard put up a career-high 28 points to lead the Gamecocks and Maik Kotsar added 19 points along with eight rebounds. On the season, AJ Lawson tops the Gamecocks with 13.5 points per game while Jermaine Couisnard tallies 11.4 per game.

Saturday’s matchup is the 11th meeting all-time between the Aggies and Gamecocks with South Carolina holding a 6-4 lead.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Debbie Antonelli on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.