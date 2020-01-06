x
Texas A&M Coaches/Administrators Speak Out Against Racial Inequality

Jimbo Fisher, Ross Bjork and Buzz Williams are just a few big names in the A&M administration to speak out against racial inequality
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Jimbo Fisher says he can't sit this battle out.

Buzz Williams promises to be part of the solution that helps end the cycle.

Ross Bjork says no one should have to live in fear.

The Texas A&M Athletics office tweeted a two sentence message, saying "We value you. We stand together."

These are just a few excerpts from the messages Texas A&M's biggest coaches and administrators sent out over the weekend in regards to the protests following the death of George Floyd.

Here's the full statement from Jimbo Fisher:

Buzz Williams weighed in on the subject:

Athletic Director Ross Bjork: 

Volleyball coach Bird Kuh:

Soccer coach G Guerrieri:

Texas A&M President Michael K. Young