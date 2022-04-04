Texas A&M goes for 5th straight win on Tuesday

The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) continues its seven-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts the University of Incarnate Word (11-23) at Davis Diamond.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M softball team (22-12) continues its seven-game homestand on Tuesday when it hosts the University of Incarnate Word (11-23) at Davis Diamond. First pitch between the Aggies and the Cardinals is set for 5 p.m.

PROMOTIONS

Tuesday’s game serves as Educator/Teacher Appreciation Night. Teachers and school administrators can purchase discounted tickets at the gate by showing a valid school I.D.

HOW SWEEP THE SOUND

Texas A&M swept its three-game series with Abilene Christian this weekend at Davis Diamond, outscoring the Wildcats, 32-3. In Friday’s series opener, every Aggie who recorded an at-bat scored at least one run in the 18-0 five-inning victory. Katie Dack, Haley Lee and Morgan Smith all boasted a .600-or-better average at the plate, while left-handed hurler Emiley Kennedy picked up a pair of wins in the circle.

NATIONALLY KNOWN

Lee currently ranks third in NCAA Division I in on-base percentage (.613) and sixth overall in batting average (.495), while ranking first in the Southeastern Conference in those categories. Her 0.85 walks per game is the ninth most in the NCAA and leads the SEC.

Senior pitcher Makinzy Herzog’s 0.82 ERA ranks first in the conference and eighth in the nation, while her 73 strikeouts lead the Aggies’ pitching staff.

HISTORY WITH THE CARDINALS

The Aggies are 2-0 in the all-time series with UIW, which began during the 2018 slate. A&M shut out the Cardinals, 8-0, in game one of the twin bill before sealing the second game, 8-3.

PARKING

Lot 100m are free tomorrow for fans, while any parking in Reed Arena lots are $5 cash. Free parking is available in Reed Arena lots with a valid parking placard or valid A&M permit, and permit holders are asked to "Show Their Barcode" to an attendant as they enter to park at Reed Arena.

FOLLOW ALONG

Tuesday’s contest is available for streaming via SEC Network+. Additionally, fans can tune in locally on 97.3 FM or inside the 12th Man Mobile App or follow along with live stats.