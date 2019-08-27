COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s golf programs opened the Robert L. Albritton ’71 Putting Green Monday, a 11,000-square foot practice green at the Goodman Aggie Golf Complex.

“We are grateful for Bob’s generous gift to build this incredible putting green,” said men’s golf coach J.T. Higgins. “The green is about 50% bigger than the old green; it’s big enough for our entire team to practice at the same time. It is built the right way, which means we can maintain it better, keep the speed up and get more use out of it. This green will be crucial to the development of our players and the success of our program.”

"We are most appreciative of Bob’s gift to build a practice putting green that will accommodate both of our teams, and maximize our practice time to work on their putting,” said women’s golf coach Andrea Gaston. “We spend countless hours throughout the season creating tournament situations, and with this new and improved green, we will be able to be even more innovative with our practices.”

The previous green was the last of the original greens to be renovated at Traditions Club, either on the course itself or at the Goodman Aggie Golf Complex. The new putting surface is sand-based for better maintenance and drainage, and is comprised of G12 Champions Bermuda Grass, the newest variety of Champions Ultradwarf Grass.

“Attention to detail was key in rebuilding this green, and with proper drainage and the overall tremendous maintenance by our Traditions staff, our players will now have access to this area 24/7,” remarked Gaston. “The commitment has been made by Texas A&M to have the best practice facilities in the country. This could not be done without the generous support of our Aggie family, and people committed to support our golf programs like Mr. Albritton."

“With the NCAA Championship moving to Scottsdale for the next three years, putting will be vital, more important than ever before,” added Higgins. “The addition of the Albritton Putting Green to our facility can help us to become the best putting team in the nation and give us our best opportunity to win another NCAA Title.”

The green was installed as the Texas A&M golf programs prepare for the 2019-20 season. The men’s season begins on September 8 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and the women’s season begins Sept. 16 at Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio.

Last season, the Higgins and the men’s golf program reached the NCAA Quarterfinals for the second consecutive year, while Gaston, in her first season, led the women’s golf program to their 19th straight NCAA Regional appearance.