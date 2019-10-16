COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M posted its second-highest Graduation Success Rate since the NCAA began recording this metric in the report released Wednesday. Texas A&M had a 82% GSR in the period covered by the report.

“One of our primary goals at Texas A&M Athletics is academic success, and I’m extremely proud of what our student-athletes have been able to achieve in the classroom,” Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said. “Our latest Graduation Success Rate is another example of student-athlete’s commitment to excellence in academics, and a direct reflection on all of our head coaches and (Associate AD for Academic Services) Joe Fields and his staff’s intentional approach to consistently improve the academic performance of our entire athletics program.”

This marks Texas A&M’s fourth consecutive year with a total GSR of 80%-or-above. Four Texas A&M programs—women’s golf, soccer, men’s swimming and diving and volleyball—had a perfect 100% on their GSR. Women’s golf and volleyball had a 100% GSR for the second consecutive year. Additionally, women’s basketball (94%), women’s swimming and diving (94%), softball (90%), women’s tennis (89%) and men’s basketball (88%) posted GSRs of 88%-or-higher.

"Graduating our student-athletes is the foundation of our athletics department,” Associate AD for Academic Services Joe Fields said. “I'm pleased to see the progress we continue to make in our graduation success rate. It is a credit to the commitment our student-athletes and our athletics department has made to their academic success.”

Five Texas A&M programs improved their GSR from the previous report—football, soccer, men’s swimming and diving, softball and women’s tennis.

The numbers track student-athletes who enrolled in the 2012-13 academic year and follows their academic success over a six-year period. The GSR rate differs from the federal graduation rate as transfers who depart in good academic standing do not count against their previous institution, but are included in the receiving institution’s GSR.