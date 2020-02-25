COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies wrap up their season-opening, 10-game homestand Tuesday and Wednesday with games against the Houston Baptist Huskies and Incarnate Word Cardinals, respectively. First pitch is 6:32 p.m. both nights on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.



The games are available for viewing on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Mark Johnson on the call. SEC Network + provides digital-only events to SEC Network subscribers through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on smartphones, computers, tablets and connected devices (Amazon Fire TV and Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Xbox 360 and Xbox One). All three games will air on SportsRadio 1150 and/or 93.7 The Zone with Dave South and Scott Clendenin on the call.

Texas A&M’s offense leads the country with 107 runs and 13.4 runs per game. The Maroon & White also rank in the top 10 in the nation in a bevy of other categories, including hits (2nd - 99), on-base percentage (2nd - .489), hit by pitch (2nd - 21), base on balls (4th - 56), batting average (4th - .359), slugging percentage (5th - .572), home runs (6th - 11), pitcher strikeouts per nine innings (6th - 13.0), doubles (7th - 22), stolen bases (7th - 18) and doubles per game (8th - 2.75).

Bryce Blaum enters the week hotter than a Times Square Rolex. He garnered SEC Co-Player of the Week distinction Monday. For the week, he was the only player in the league to register double digits in either the runs (12) or RBI (10) column. He also led the SEC in doubles (5) stolen bases (5) and walks (9) for the week. His incredible stretch included scoring multiple runs in every contest and reaching base at least three times in all five games. The Sugar Land, Texas, native scored in the first inning of the last four games. Blaum posted a .720 on-base percentage for the week, batting 7-for-14 with nine walks and two HBP.



The Aggies look to continue their dominance in February the last seven seasons, logging a 57-5 mark the opening month since 2014, including 3-0 in 2020. Texas A&M is 100-8 in regular-season non-conference home games since 2015, including 3-0 in 2020.



PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY

• $2 Tuesday: $2 hot dogs available from the concession stands

• Bryan-College Station Appreciation Night: B/CS residents with a valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) may purchase tickets at the $5 GA/Lawn/SRO group rate on game day. No advance purchases.

• Junior Aggie Club Game: Current Junior Aggie Club Members receive FREE admission by showing their JAC member credential at the ticket window. Available in-person on game day only. No advance ticketing.

WEDNEDAY

• Bryan-College Station Appreciation Night: B/CS residents with a valid I.D. (i.e. driver’s license) may purchase tickets at the $5 GA/Lawn/SRO group rate on game day. No advance purchases.

• Junior Aggie Club Game: Current Junior Aggie Club Members receive FREE admission by showing their JAC member credential at the ticket window. Available in-person on game day only. No advance ticketing.





NO. 21 TEXAS A&M AGGIES (8-0) vs. HBU HUSKIES (2-6) and UIW CARDINALS (4-2)

Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100) • College Station, Texas



PROBABLE PITCHING MATCHUPS

• TUESDAY: #37 Dustin Saenz (Jr., LHP, 1-0, 3.86 ERA) vs. #19 Austin Spinney (Jr., LHP, 0-2, 8.68 ERA)

• WEDNESDAY: #21 Jonathan Childress (RFr., LHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA