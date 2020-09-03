COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Football added 30-year coaching veteran and National Championship coach, Tommie Robinson, to its staff, announced Monday by head coach Jimbo Fisher. Robinson joins the Aggies after three seasons at LSU culminating in the 2019 National Championship.



"Tommie has outstanding experience working with running backs in his coaching career and has proven to be an excellent recruiter," Fisher said. "He will make a great addition to our offensive coaching staff."



Robinson's development of Clyde Edwards-Helaire helped spark the Tiger offence to historic heights culminating in the 2019 National Championship. Robinson guided Edwards-Helaire to increased contributions in each season in Baton Rouge as the junior led the SEC in rushing touchdowns and posted over 2,000 yards from scrimmage, the most by any SEC running back. Edwards-Helaire finished with 1,414 rushing yards after tallying 689 yards in his first two seasons.



In all three seasons with the Tigers, Robinson's running back room produced back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard rushers in Derrius Guice, Nick Brossette and Edwards-Helaire. Guice accumulated 1,251 rushing yards to go with 11 TDs in 2017, while Brossette, in his first season as a starter, logged 1,039 yards and 14 touchdowns, in 2018.



In his first year at LSU, Robinson oversaw a unit that featured two of the most productive players at running back in school history in Guice and Darrel Williams. The duo combined for 2,071 yards and 20 rushing TDs. Guice had his second-straight 1,000-yard rushing season, while Williams accounted for 820 yards and nine scores. Williams finished third on the team in receptions (23), and was second in receiving yards (331). Williams also became the first player in LSU history with 100 yards rushing and receiving the same game, accomplishing the feat in a win over Ole Miss (103 rushing, 105 receiving).



Robinson, who was named the 2017 Pac-12 Recruiter of the Year by 247Sports, joined the LSU staff in 2017 after spending the 2016 season at Southern Cal as the running backs coach and run game coordinator for Rose Bowl Champion Trojans.



In 2016, Robinson was part of an offensive staff that saw the Trojans average 34.4 points and 477.1 total yards a contest. Southern Cal capped the 2016 season with a 52-49 win over Penn State to claim the school's first Rose Bowl title since 2009.



Robinson's coaching career spans over 30 years, which includes three years with the Dallas Cowboys (1998-2000) and three with the Arizona Cardinals (2010-12).



In his three years with the Dallas Cowboys, Robinson served as an offensive assistant working primarily with the wide receivers, including future NFL Hall of Famer Michael Irvin. Robinson also spent time assisting with the Dallas special teams. In his three years at Dallas, the Cowboys won the NFC East Division in 1988 with a 10-6 mark then reached the NFL Playoffs the following season.



At Arizona, Robinson coached Beanie Wells, who became the first player in franchise history to rush for at least 1,000 yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Wells also set the franchise record with 228 rushing yards against the St. Louis Rams in 2011. Former LSU standout Patrick Peterson played two seasons for the Cardinals while Robinson was part of the Arizona coaching staff.



Prior to joining the USC staff, Robinson coached running backs at Texas for two years (2014-15). In 2013, Robinson was the running backs coach and passing game coordinator for Southern Cal. Other coaching stops for Robinson include serving as a graduate assistant at Arkansas in 1991, running backs coach at Utah State in 1992-93, four years as running backs coach at TCU from 1994-97.



After his three-year stint with Dallas, Robinson joined the staff at Oklahoma State, coaching running backs for the Cowboys in 2001 where he helped the development of Tatum Bell, who would later become a second round NFL Draft pick.



Robinson was born on April 4, 1963. He and his wife, Lartonyar, have three children: sons Dantrell and Trey, and daughter Towanda.







Robinson File

Personal

Birthdate: April 4, 1963

Hometown: Phenix City, Ala.

Wife: Lartonyar Robinson

Children: Dantrell, Towanda, Trey



Education

College: Troy, 1985



Playing Experience

1982-86 – Troy



Coaching Experience

1986-87 – Woodham (Pensacola, Fla.) High School, Assistant Coach

1988-90 – Central (Phenix City, Ala.) High School, Assistant Coach

1991 – Arkansas, Graduate Assistant

1992-93 – Utah State, Running Backs

1994-97 – TCU, Wide Receivers

1998-00 – Dallas Cowboys, Offensive Assistant/Wide Receivers/Special Teams

2001 – Oklahoma State, Running Backs

2002 – Georgia Tech, Wide Receivers

2003-05 – Georgia Tech, Tight Ends

2006 – Memphis, Running Backs

2007-09 – Miami (Fla.), Running Backs

2010-12 – Arizona Cardinals, Running Backs

2013 – Southern Cal, Running Backs/Pass Game Coordinator

2014-15 – Texas, Running Backs

2016 – Southern Cal, Running Backs/Run Game Coordinator

2017-19 – LSU, Running Backs/Recruiting Coordinator/Assistant Head Coach

2020-present – Texas A&M, Running Backs



Postseason Experience

1991 – Arkansas (Independence)

1993 – Utah State (Las Vegas)

1994 – TCU (Independence)

1998 – Dallas Cowboys (NFC First Round)

1999 – Dallas Cowboys (NFC First Round)

2002 – Georgia Tech (Silicon Valley)

2003 –Georgia Tech (Humanitarian)

2004 – Georgia Tech (Champs Sports)

2008 –Miami (Fla.) (Emerald)

2009 – Miami (Fla.) (Champs Sports)

2013 – Southern Cal (Las Vegas)

2014 – Texas (Texas)

2016 – Southern Cal (Rose)

2017 – LSU (Citrus )

2018 – LSU (Fiesta)

2019 – LSU (Peach / CFP National Championship)