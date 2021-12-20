Texas A&M Hosts Northwestern State Tuesday

Northwestern State (3-9) is coming off a 104-50 win over Southwestern Adventist on Saturday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men's basketball returns to Reed Arena for the first time in three weeks as it hosts Northwestern State on Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Fresh off an 83-73 victory at Oregon State on Saturday, the Aggies enter the fray with an 8-2 ledger. Against the Beavers, Texas A&M was led by Wade Taylor IV, who scored a season-high 19 points and buried five 3-pointers. Following his standout performance, the Lancaster, Texas, native was named the Southeastern Conference Freshman of the Week.

Quenton Jackson and Henry Coleman III added 16 points as Tyrece Radford cleaned up the glass with eight rebounds and added seven points. The Aggie defense forced 20 turnovers, tying for the most in a single game this season.

Jackson tops the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game, and has scored in double figures in eight of the last nine games. Coleman III is second in scoring and rebounding at 9.8 and 5.4, respectively. Radford is the team’s leading rebounder at 5.8 per contest and fourth in scoring at 9.3.

Northwestern State (3-9) is coming off a 104-50 win over Southwestern Adventist on Saturday. The Demons are led by Kendal Coleman, who is averaging 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Tickets are available for purchase at www.12thMan.com/mbbtickets, and the first 1500 fans will receive an A&M ugly sweater trucker hat.