COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Track and Field is set to host to the 2020 SEC Indoor Championships this Friday and Saturday, Feb. 28-29, in Gilliam Indoor Track Stadium.

"We have a great venue,” head coach Pat Henry said. “Anybody who has been to this venue during a championship run knows that it's one of the best venues that we have on this campus. When it gets going and we have 5,000 people in that building, there's been times you couldn't hear yourself. That's a great environment to be in."

The 2020 SEC Indoor Championships begin Friday, Feb. 28 with the start of the multi-events at 11:15 a.m., followed by field events at 4:30 p.m. and prelims of the running events at 5:15 p.m. Saturday continues with the heptathlon at 10:00 a.m., field events at 1:15 p.m. and the finals for running events at 4:00 p.m.

How to Follow

Fans can follow @aggietrk on twitter for live updates as well as following live results provided by Flash Results. A live stream will be provided by the SEC Network with air times set for 5:10 p.m. CT on Friday and 3:55 p.m. CT on Saturday. All-session tickets range from $15-35, while single day tickets range from $10-20, call Texas A&M Athletic Ticket office at 888-9AGGIE (992-4443) for more information.

The Competition

Texas A&M welcomes all 14 members of the Southeastern Conference. Between both the men's and women's top-25 national rankings, a total of 16 teams rank amongst the poll. The Aggies sit No. 5 in the women's poll and No. 13 on the men's poll. A dozen NCAA season leading marks have been posted by an SEC institution, six on each the men's and women's sides. Arkansas is the returning champion in the women's competition and will try for its sixth consecutive title, while Florida will look to defend its 2019 Indoor title and try to repeat as an institution for the first time since winning back-to-back titles in 1987 and 1988.

Defend What's Yours

Devin Dixon, an 800m specialist, has gone 10-0 in SEC 800m Championship races since claiming his first event title at the 2017 SEC Outdoor Championships. The Georgia native enters the meet with the second fastest 800m time of 1:47.88, trailing only his teammate Carlton Orange (1:47.62). Dixon's mark is 17th fastest in the NCAA.

Miss Do It All

It's no secret that Tyra Gittens can do it all. Having posted a season best score of 4,276 points, the three-time All-American enters the meet as the top pentathlete of the conference. The junior also ranks third in high jump (1.84m/6-0.5) and fourth in long jump (6.42m/21-0.75).