Aggies Host Tarleton State & Billy Gillespie on Wednesday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball welcomes Tarleton State to Reed Arena for a 6 p.m. matchup Wednesday.

The Aggies (1-0) are coming off an 82-53 season-opening victory against New Orleans on Sunday. The Aggies were led by senior Quenton Jackson, who set career highs in points (28), rebounds (7) and 3-pointers made (4). Jackson was efficient from the floor, shooting 11 of 13 and was 4 of 5 from three.

Sophomore Andre Gordon chipped in 15 points as freshman Hassan Diarra added 14 points and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Senior Savion Flagg registered nine points and a team-high nine rebounds and six assists.

Tarleton State (1-0) began the season with a 103-48 win over Dallas Christian on Nov. 25. Tahj Small scored 18 points and hauled in nine rebounds as Jonathan Jackson had 15 and Javontae Hopkins and Cadarius Baggett added 13 and 10, respectively.

The Texans are led by head coach Billy Gillispie, who served as Texas A&M's head coach from 2004-07 and made three postseason (2 NCAA, 1 NIT) appearances including a Sweet Sixteen berth in 2007.

A limited number of tickets to the game are available for purchase online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets as well as the Reed Arena ticket office beginning one hour prior to tip off.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Jon Sundvold on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.