On This Day in History: Texas A&M Joins the SEC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On July 1, 2012, Texas A&M officially joined the SEC and the program hasn't looked back since.
At first, there were skeptics who wondered if the A&M football team could compete in the toughest conference in the country, but eight years later, the wins speak for themselves.
Since joining the conference, A&M has put together a 34-30 record in SEC play, the fifth best of any school in the league.
A&M is also one of two SEC schools to produce a Hesiman winner and the first overall pick in the NFL Draft since 2012. LSU is the other.
While the football team may not have a SEC Championship yet, the Aggies have have won 17 SEC Championships in other sports since joining the league. Those sports include soccer, volleyball, baseball, men's and women's basketball, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's tennis and golf.