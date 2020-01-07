On This Day in History: Texas A&M Joins the SEC

July 1, 2012 marked the new era for Texas A&M athletics

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On July 1, 2012, Texas A&M officially joined the SEC and the program hasn't looked back since.

At first, there were skeptics who wondered if the A&M football team could compete in the toughest conference in the country, but eight years later, the wins speak for themselves.

Since joining the conference, A&M has put together a 34-30 record in SEC play, the fifth best of any school in the league.

A&M is also one of two SEC schools to produce a Hesiman winner and the first overall pick in the NFL Draft since 2012. LSU is the other.