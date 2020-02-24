COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team faces off against the No. 8 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday at 6 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

Riding a three-game win streak, the Aggies (14-12, 8-6 SEC) look to build off a plethora of team season highs from Saturday’s victory over Mississippi State, 87-75. Texas A&M recorded season highs in points (87), field goals made (31), field goal percentage (59.6%), three-point percentage (52.9%), free throw percentage (88.9%) and assists (18).

Josh Nebo led the Maroon & White with a season-high 21-point performance. Savion Flagg tallied a double-double with 15 points and a team-high 10 rebounds. Wendell Mitchell and Quenton Jackson added 20 and 18 points, respectively.

Through 14 conference games, Nebo leads the Maroon & White in scoring with 12.4 points per game, while Mitchell and Jackson average 11.2 and 10.4 per game, respectively. Emanuel Miller leads the team in rebounds at 6.9, which ranks second among SEC freshmen this season.

Winners of their last six, the Wildcats (22-5, 12-2 SEC) enter the game following a 65-59 win over Florida on Saturday. Immanuel Quickley was at the helm of the Kentucky offense, posting a career-high 26 points.

This season, Kentucky’s duo of Ashton Hagans and Nick Richards sit atop multiple rankings in the SEC. Hagans ranks first in assists per game (6.5) and second in steals per game (2.0), while Richards leads the conference in field goal percentage (65.6%) and is ranked third in rebounds per game (8.0).

Tuesday’s matchup features two of the SEC’s premier shot blockers in Richards, who averages 2.2 blocks per game and is ranked second in the SEC, and Nebo, who is in third with 2.0 blocks per game.

Texas A&M has won two of the last three meetings against Kentucky in College Station.

Tickets to the game may be purchased online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets. The first 2,000 students in attendance will receive a special BTHO Kentucky t-shirt.

The game may be seen on ESPN with Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes and Marty Smith on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game may be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action. Compass Media Networks will broadcast the game nationally with Bill Rosinski and Mike Wozniak on the call.