Texas A&M looks to maintain undefeated home record against Auburn

The Maroon & White are 5-0-0 all-time against Auburn at Ellis Field, including a 2-0 victory to clinch the SEC regular-season title in 2020.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Aggies look to stay undefeated in October when they host the Auburn Tigers for Friday’s 7 p.m. contest on Ellis Field.

The event is part of Texas A&M’s 50 Years of Title IX celebration. Friday is also a salute to 30 years of Aggie soccer with nearly 100 A&M standouts from the past expected to be in attendance. The reunion participants will be honored at halftime.

This month, the Aggies have sandwiched wins over Rice (1-0) and Ole Miss (2-1) around a draw against LSU (2-2).

Texas A&M (7-5-3, 1-4-1 SEC) has had a league-best 15 different players find the back of the net through 15 matches. MaKhiya McDonald leads the squad with five goals and is the only player to record a brace in 2022 with her two goals against McNeese. Kate Colvin has four goals and ranks second on the team with four assists. Maile Hayes also has four goals to go with three assists. Sydney Becerra, Sawyer Dumond and Smith have two goals apiece. Others to notch goals are Carissa Boeckmann, Laney Carroll, Quinn Cornog, Georgia Leb, Macy Matula, Mia Pante, Taylor Pounds, Karlina Sample and Andersen Williams.

Auburn (6-3-5, 2-3-1) enters the fray on a two-match win streak with triumphs over Kentucky (3-1) and Mississippi State (1-0). The Tigers have solid draws against No. 2 Florida State (1-1) and No. 21 West Virginia (2-1), Auburn boasts a stingy defense, sporting a 0.57 goals-against average, yielding just eight goals on the year and never more than one in a match.

The Aggies own an 8-4-0 edge in the all-time series against Auburn with all the meetings coming since Texas A&M joined the SEC prior to the 2012 campaign. The Maroon & White are 5-0-0 all-time against Auburn at Ellis Field, including a 2-0 victory to clinch the SEC regular-season title in 2020. Last season, the Tigers took advantage of two penalty kicks and Texas A&M playing without their top four offensive weapons to register a 3-0 win at Auburn.

The match streams on SEC Network + with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color) on the call. Fans may listen to the match worldwide on the 12th Man Mobile app and 12thMan.com.

PROMOTIONS

50 YEARS OF TITLE IX MATCH: Commemorative crossbody clear bag giveaway for the first 300 fans that visit the Howdy Tent in the northwest corner of Ellis Field.

AGGIE SOCCER 30Th REUNION: Halftime recognition of nearly 100 returning Aggie soccer players from the past along with their families.

JUNIOR AGGIE CLUB MATCH: JAC members may claim a free ticket in advance of the match.

CONCESSION GIVEAWAY: Free hot dog vouchers to the first 200 fans to visit the Howdy Tent in the northwest corner of Ellis Field.

12TH MAN REWARDS

12th Man Rewards is the free program that appreciates fans for standing with the 12th Man and attending Texas A&M Athletics events in support of creating a homefield advantage for our student-athletes and coaches.

The more events you attend, your points will increase. Those points can be redeemed via the online Giveaway Store for a variety of items. Register today within the 12th Man Mobile app to earn 50 points at the match.

PARKING AND ENTRANCE