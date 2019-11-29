ORLANDO, Fla. — RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

· Texas A&M dropped to 3-3 on the season following a 65-42 loss to Temple Friday at the Orlando Invitational.

· The Aggies are now 1-2 all-time against Temple.



TEAM NOTES

· The Aggies shot 76.9% (10-13) from the free-throw line, marking their best percentage from the charity stripe this season.

· The Maroon & White tallied a season-high 10 offensive rebounds.

· Texas A&M tied their season-low of 13 turnovers offensively.

· The Aggies used the starting lineup of Savion Flagg, Quenton Jackson, Wendell Mitchell, Mark French and Josh Nebo for the second time this season (0-2).



INDIVIDUAL NOTES

· Josh Nebo led the Maroon & White with 12 points and six rebounds. The Houston native has scored in double figures in four consecutive games.

· Wendell Mitchell hauled in a season-high six rebounds.

· Jay Jay Chandler dished out three assists, notching a new season high.

· Buzz Williams is 3-3 in his first season at Texas A&M and 256-158 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.



UP NEXT

· The Aggies face either Davidson or Fairfield at 9:30 a.m. Sunday in the final game of the Orlando Invitational.

Texas A&M Quotes

Head Coach Buzz Williams

On today’s game…

“One of the things that we talked about before the game was, kind of like football, time of possession. We wanted to win time of possession and too many times, we didn’t take that opportunity. Other than the last three minutes of the second half I thought our fight was much better. Lowest number of turnovers thus far this season, highest number of offensive rebounds this season. And I think in an unspoken way those are byproducts of how hard we were fighting.”