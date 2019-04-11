COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M University and the University of Louisville have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2028 and 2029.



"We are excited to announce this home-and-home series with Louisville as we continue our non-conference home-and-home football matchups with some of the top programs across the country. This matchup also gives our fans a chance to see a different part of the country and continues to showcase the Texas A&M brand on a national stage," Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said.



The Cardinals from the Atlantic Coast Conference will come to Aggieland on Sept. 2, 2028 and the Aggies will return to Louisville on Sept. 1, 2029.



The two football programs have faced each four times on the gridiron with the Aggies holding a 3-1 advantage. Louisville won the most recent matchup in the 2015 Music City Bowl in Nashville, 27-21.



The two schools met three consecutive years from 1992-1994 with Texas A&M hosting the first two games at Kyle Field before a road trip to Louisville in 1994. The Aggies won all three games. The 1993 game at Kyle Field saw Coach R.C. Slocum and the 11th-ranked Aggies defeat Coach Howard Schnellenberger and the 20th-ranked Cardinals, 42-7.



This continues the non-conference scheduling philosophy at Texas A&M of facing top programs from across the country. The Aggies will face Colorado from the Pacific 12 Conference in 2020 and 2021, Miami (Fla.) from the ACC in 2022 and 2023 and Notre Dame for 2024 and 2025. The Aggies face another Pac-12 team in Arizona State in 2026 and 2027 before facing Louisville.