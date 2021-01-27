LSU Takes Down Texas A&M Despite Hot Shooting from Aggies

Cameron Thomas scored 28 points and LSU ended the game on a 18-0 run to beat Texas A&M 78-60. Texas A&M led 66-60 with 8:50 remaining and then missed its last 15 field goals plus a free throw. The Tigers (11-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference) jumped out to a 17-point lead with about six minutes left in the first half and led 41-36 at the break. Ja’Vonte Smart scored 19 points and had a season-high nine assists for the Tigers, who ended a two-game stretch of double-digits losses. Jay Jay Chandler matched a career high with 21 points to lead Texas A&M (7-7, 2-6). Savion Flagg added 17 points.