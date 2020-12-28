Texas A&M Set to Begin SEC Play in Baton Rouge

Emanuel Miller is the first Aggie to score in double figures in each of his first five games to start a season since Danuel House and Tyler Davis did so in 2015-16.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s basketball begins Southeastern Conference action Tuesday at 6 p.m. against LSU at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Coming off an eight-day break, the Aggies (5-1) look to build off their 70-52 victory over Wofford on Dec. 21. Texas A&M was led by sophomore Emanuel Miller, who registered 16 points and eight rebounds. Freshman Hassan Diarra matched his season high with 14 points, and senior Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points.

Wofford opened the game on a 15-3 run, but the Maroon & White held the Terriers scoreless for eight minutes and went on a 12-0 run to tie the game. Diarra gave the Aggies their first lead of the game as he hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer heading into halftime. Texas A&M used another 12-0 run to build on their lead in the second half.

For the season, Miller leads the team in scoring and rebounding at 18.0 points and 9.4 rebounds. Miller is the first Aggie to score in double figures in each of his first five games to start a season since Danuel House and Tyler Davis did so in 2015-16.

Senior Quenton Jackson ranks second on the team at 11.7 points per game, while senior Savion Flagg is averaging 10.0 points per game and is second on the team with 6.4 rebounds per contest.

LSU enters the conference lid lifter with a 5-1 record and are led offensively by Cameron Thomas and Trendon Watford, who are averaging 22.8 and 19.4 points per game respectively, which ranks second and third in the conference. Javonte Smart ranks in the top 10 in scoring in the SEC at 15.8 points per game, and Darius Days adds 14.5 points per game.

Tuesday’s contest is the 43rd meeting between the two schools with LSU holding a 24-18 advantage. Texas A&M is looking to snap a six-game losing skid to the Tigers as the Maroon & White’s last win over LSU came on Feb. 4, 2017, in Baton Rouge in which the Aggies prevailed 85-73.

The game may be seen on SEC Network with Tom Hart and Mark Wise on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access the game through the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game airs on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and Dr. John Thornton calling the action.