Texas A&M’s Madi Jatzlau Named to SEC Community Service Team

Jatzlau has participated in numerous volunteer activities on campus and within the community, including many educational and youth activities

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M sophomore outfielder Madi Jatzlau, was named to the Southeastern Conference Community Service Team, the league office announced Wednesday.

Jatzlau has participated in numerous volunteer activities on campus and within the community, including many educational and youth activities. For the past two years, Jatzlau attended the Aggies for Haiti mission trip in December of 2018 and 2019. She has volunteered with Aggies BUILD, a student organization on campus that builds mobile medical units.

The Giddings, Texas, native is a member of Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and helped with Aggies CAN, which is SAAC’s canned food drive in the fall semester. This year, SAAC provided over 50,000 meals to the local community. She volunteered in REVved Up to Read, a reading program in partnership with the 2nd & 7 Foundation, reading to second grade students in Bryan and College Station elementary schools.

Jatzlau also played an active role in celebrating National Girls and Women in Sports Day by going out in the community and visiting with fourth and fifth-grade girls, discussing the importance of sports, confidence and motivation in their day-to-day lives.

The SEC sponsors Community Service Teams for all 21 league sponsored sports. The Community Service Team looks to highlight an athlete from each school who gives back to their community in superior service efforts.

Fans can follow the Aggies wherever they go by following @AggieSoftball on Instagram and Twitter or on Facebook at Facebook.com/TAMUSoftball.

SEC Community Service Team

Elissa Brown – Alabama

Sydney Parr – Arkansas

Justus Perry – Auburn

Kinsey Goelz – Florida

Amanda Ablan – Georgia

Autumn Humes – Kentucky

Maribeth Gorsuch – LSU

Kelsha Loftin – Ole Miss

Christian Quinn – Misisissippi State

Katherine Kadlec – Missouri

Anna Vest – South Carolina

Tianna Batts – Tennessee