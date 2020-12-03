COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Middle blocker Mallory Talbert was named to the 28-player U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – Anaheim roster as announced by USA Volleyball on Wednesday.

“It is such an honor to have the opportunity to represent the two greatest teams in America – USA volleyball and Texas A&M volleyball,” Talbert said. “Gig’em and go USA!”

Talbert is joined alongside middle blockers Anota Adekunle (Rice), Melody Davidson (Butler), Phoebe Grace (Utah), Jael Johnson (Purdue), Karrington Jones (Texas Tech), Lauren Matthews (Western Kentucky) and Tristin Savage (UCLA).

The CNT Anaheim team will train June 21-27 in Anaheim at the American Sports Centers where they will compete side-by-side with the U.S. Women’s National Team as it makes final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Talbert played and started in all 31 games for the Aggies, while leading Texas A&M to its first NCAA Regional since 2009. She finished second on the team in blocks (91) and third on the team in kills (205). The Montgomery, Texas, native ranks in the top-10 in blocks per set and hitting percentage during the 25-point rally scoring era.

Earlier this month, USA Volleyball named the 28-player CNT-Gold roster, which will train July 5-12 in Anaheim. Texas A&M’s Camille Conner was named to the CNT-Gold roster.

In total, 56 CNT athletes were selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts held Feb. 21-23 at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

U.S. Collegiate National Team – Anaheim Roster

Name (Position, School, Height, College Eligibility Remaining, Hometown, Youth Club)

Anota Adekunle (M, Rice University, 5-11, 2, Humble, Texas, Willowbrook)

Lauren Barnes (L, University of Wisconsin, 5-6, 1, Naperville, Illinois, 1st Alliance)

Joslyn Boyer (L, University of Iowa, 5-6, 3, Downers Grove, Illinois, 1st Alliance)

Paige Briggs (OH, Western Kentucky University, 5-10, 3, Ortonville, Michigan, Legacy VBC)

Brynn Carlson (OH, Kansas State University, 6-4, 2, Woodbury, Minnesota, Northern Lights)

Grace Cleveland (OPP, Purdue University, 6-3, 2, Bloomington, Illinois, Eastside VBC)

Melody Davidson (M, Butler University, 6-2, 2, Anderson, Indiana, Munciana VBC)

Jenna Ewert (S, University of Colorado, 5-10, 2, Antioch, California, Absolute Volleyball Club)

Zoe Fleck (L, UCLA, 5-6, 2, Granada Hills, California, Sunshine)

Grace Frohling (OPP, University of San Diego, 6-5, 3, Los Angeles, California, Sunshine)

Phoebe Grace (M, University of Utah, 6-2, 2, Laie, Hawaii, Ka Ulukoa)

Mia Grunze (OH, Ohio State, 6-3, 2, Waterford, Wisconsin, Milwaukee Sting)

Paige Hammons (OH, University of Florida, 6-1, 1, Louisville, Kentucky, adidas KIVA)

Claire Hoffman (OH, University of Washington, 6-2, 2, Pleasant Hill, Oregon, Webfoot Juniors)

Jael Johnson (M, Purdue University, 6-2, 2, Mooresville, Indiana, Circle City)

Karrington Jones (M, Texas Tech University, 6-0, 2, Little Elm, Texas, Dallas Skyline)

Elizabeth Juhnke (OH, University of South Dakota, 6-0, 3, Lakeville, Minnesota, M1)

Kayla Lund (OH, University of Pittsburgh, 6-0, 1, Pasadena, California, SG Elite Roshambo)

Lauren Matthews (M, Western Kentucky University, 6-0, 2, Indianapolis, Indiana, Asics Team Indiana Elite)

Sterling Parker (OPP, University of Colorado, 6-2, 3, Martinez, California, Absolute Volleyball Club)

Hannah Pukis (S, Washington State University, 5-11, 3, Tacoma, Washington, Kent Juniors)

Kylie Robinson (S, University of Oregon, 5-10, 3, Upland, California, San Gabriel Elite)

Julia Sangiacomo (OH, Santa Clara University, 6-5, 3, Sonoma, California, Absolute Volleyball Club)

Tristin Savage (M, UCLA, 6-7, 3, Dallas, Oregon, DSK)

Mckenna Slavik (S, Clemson University, 6-1, 3, St. Charles, Illinois, Sports Performance)

Mallory Talbert (M, Texas A&M, 6-3, 2, Montgomery, Texas, Willowbrook)

Azhani Tealer (OPP, University of Kentucky, 5-10, 3, Grand Prairie, Texas, Texas Image)

Carey Williams (L, University of Portland, 5-7, 1, Kahuku, Hawaii, Kaulukoa)