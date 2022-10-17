Aggies looking to snap losing streak at South Carolina

Aggies are looking to snap their two-game losing streak against an improved South Carolina team.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Coming off a much needed bye week, the Aggies (3-3) are hitting the road to Columbia, South Carolina. There they will battle the Gamecocks (4-2) on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Back-to-back losses against Mississippi State and Alabama are hopefully now in the rear-view as the Aggies had a week off and some time to heal up injuries.

Of those injured includes starting quarterback, Haynes King. The Aggie hurt his ankle two weeks ago during the Alabama game.

He has now been confirmed ready to play by Head Coach Jimbo Fisher and is looking to build off of his performance against the Crimson Tide.

South Carolina is coming off its biggest win of the season against No. 13 Kentucky. This was a huge win for the Gamecocks as they were able to keep their winning streak alive and outscore the Wildcats 24-14.