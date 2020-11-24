Texas A&M Men's Basketball Ready to Make a Jump in Year Two with Buzz

The team feels more confident in the offense and defense Buzz Williams runs

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The sophomore year bump in basketball is real.

Players often take their biggest step forward between their first and second seasons on campus, and the same can be said for an entire team under a new head coach.

That's the category Texas A&M falls under as the Aggies get ready to tip-off its second season of the Buzz Williams era.

Williams agrees with the notion of a second year bump, saying he hopes his team can be 22 percent better than it was last season.

What that 22 percent increase looks like will be answered once the games begin, but we do know it starts with making more perimeter shots.

That wasn't a strength of this team last year and it's something the coaches are constantly addressing.

"It's hard to play with two guys who can't shoot and it's even harder to play with one guy on the floor who can't shoot, Williams says. "It has to be a priority in what we practice, in what we recruit. I think we'll be better. We're yet to prove it because some of these guys have never put on an A&M uniform, but I do think we're addressing it in the right way."