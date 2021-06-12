Texas A&M Men Finish Sixth, Gittens Leads Heptathlon

Freshman Brandon Miller placed second in the 800m with a personal best time of 1:44.97, the fifth fastest time in school history

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men’s track & field team finished sixth in the team standings, while Tyra Gittens leads the heptathlon after the third day of NCAA Championships action at Hayward Field Friday night.

Senior Bryce Deadmon tallied 10 of the 29 points for Texas A&M, including eight points as national runner-up in the 400m. Deadmon clocked a personal best time of 44.44 to battle for second place finish. Just over an hour later, Deadmon split 44.17 to anchor the Aggies to a come from behind third place finish in the 4x400m. The Aggie quartet of Moitalel Mpoke, Devin Dixon, Omajuwa Etiwe and Deadmon clocked a team relay season best time of 3:01.64. The Missouri City, Texas, native also ran anchor on the 4x100m, along with Emmanuel Yeboah, Devon Achane and Lance Broome, that finished seventh at 39.13.

Freshman Brandon Miller placed second in the 800m with a personal best time of 1:44.97, the fifth fastest time in school history. It is the fifth consecutive outdoor season an Aggie has finished with All-American honors in the 800m and it is the second consecutive contested NCAA Championships Texas A&M has finished runner-up in the event following Devin Dixon’s second place showing in the 2019 meet.

Mpoke finished fourth in the 400m hurdles with a school record time of 48.70, he bettered his previous record by .11 seconds. In his first NCAA Outdoor Championships appearance the junior finished with 6.5 points. It is the seventh consecutive NCAA Championships an Aggie has finished with All-American honors in the 400m hurdles.

Tyra Gittens leads the heptathlon after a day one performance of 3,834 points. Gittens began the day finishing sixth in the 100m hurdles at 13.46, good enough for 1,056 points. She followed by winning the high jump with a clearance of 6-0.5 (1.84m), moving her to first overall with 2,085 points. She finished the final two events of the day with a shot put mark of 43-8 (13.31m) and a time of 23.79 in the 200m to lead the overall competition by 162 points at the end of the day.