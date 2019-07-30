COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Buzz Williams era begins at Texas A&M with an exciting non-conference slate that features eight games inside Reed Arena and includes up to six games against teams that ranked in the top 100 of the NET rankings last season.

Gonzaga, who reached the NCAA Elite Eight a year ago, completes the home-and-home series on Nov. 15. The Bulldogs have earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament in 21-consecutive seasons and are ranked inside the top 10 in numerous early preseason polls.

Oregon State returns to College Station for the back-end of the home-and-home on Dec. 21. Last season, the Aggies defeated the Beavers, 67-64, in Portland, Ore.

Additionally, Texas A&M faces Oklahoma State in the Big 12/SEC Challenge on Jan. 25. The two teams, who met annually from 1997-2012 as members of the Big 12 Conference, have met on the hardwood 49 times with Oklahoma State holding a 31-18 advantage. The Aggies won the most recent meeting in 2017, 72-55, at the Legends Classic in Brooklyn, New York.

As previously announced, Texas A&M and Texas reignite their rivalry in the Lone Star Showdown on Dec. 8 at the state-of-the-art Dickies Arena in Fort Worth. This is the first regular season matchup between the two schools since the 2015 Battle 4 Atlantis, won 84-73 by the Aggies.

The Aggies hit the road for the first time Nov. 28-Dec. 1 as they compete in the ESPN Orlando Invitational held at the HP Field House at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. The Maroon & White face Harvard in the first round of the tournament and face either Maryland or Temple in the second round. Davidson, Fairfield, Marquette and Southern California round out the field.

Following its home exhibition against Texas A&M-Kingsville on Nov. 1, the Aggies open the regular season with a matchup against Northwestern State on Nov. 6, before playing host to ULM on Nov. 11. Texas A&M wraps up its four-game homestand with Gonzaga and a Nov. 20 contest with Troy.

The Aggies close out 2019 with home games against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Dec.15), Oregon State and Texas Southern (Dec. 30).

During league action, Texas A&M hosts Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri and South Carolina. The full conference schedule will be announced at a later date.

Times, dates and television information will be announced at a later date. Season tickets for the 2019-20 season are available for purchase by calling the 12th Man Foundation at 979-846-8892 or online at www.12thMan.com/MBBTickets.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter and Instagram or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/aggiembk.

2019-20 Texas A&M Men’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location

Friday, Nov. 1 * Texas A&M-Kingsville Reed Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 6 Northwestern State Reed Arena

Monday, Nov. 11 ULM Reed Arena

Friday, Nov. 15 Gonzaga Reed Arena

Wednesday, Nov. 20 Troy Reed Arena

Thursday, Nov. 28 $ vs. Harvard Orlando, Fla.

Friday, Nov. 29 $ vs. Maryland/Temple Orlando, Fla.

Sunday, Dec. 1 $ vs. Davidson/Fairfield/Marquette/USC Orlando, Fla.

Sunday, Dec. 8 ^ vs. Texas Fort Worth, Texas

Sunday, Dec. 15 Texas A&M – Corpus Christi Reed Arena

Saturday, Dec. 21 Oregon State Reed Arena

Monday, Dec. 30 Texas Southern Reed Arena

Saturday, Jan. 25 & Oklahoma State Reed Arena

* - Exhibition Game

$ - ESPN Orlando Invitational (Orlando, Fla.)

^ - Lone Star Showdown (Dickies Arena, Fort Worth, Texas)

& - SEC/Big 12 Challenge