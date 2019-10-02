COLUMBIA, Mo. — ABOUT THE GAME
- The Aggies moved to 9-13 on the year, 2-8 in SEC play as thy snapped a three-game skid with a 68-59 win at Missouri.
- Missouri closed out the first half with a 13-2 run, but TJ Starks drained a three just before the halftime buzzer to get the Aggies back within single digits, trailing 30-21 at the break.
- A&M used a 12-2 run of its own to get within one midway through the second half, and put together an 18-3 scoring spree to secure the road victory.
TEAM NOTES
- Four Aggies scored in double figures in a game for the fifth time this season.
- The win is A&M’s third this season when trailing at the break (Alabama, Kansas State)
- The Aggies used the starting lineup of Chris Collins, Wendell Mitchell, Brandon Mahan, Savion Flagg and Christian Mekowulu for the first time this season.
INDIVIDUAL NOTES
- Junior Wendell Mitchell led the way for the Aggies for the fourth time in five games with 20 points. This is the fourth time in the last six games he has reached the 20-point mark.
- Sophomore TJ Starks bounced back against the Tigers, putting up 15 to reach double-figures for the fifth time in the last six games.
- Graduate student Christian Mekowulu recorded his first double-double as an Aggie, finishing with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
- Sophomore Savion Flagg returned to double figure scoring 12 points against Missouri.
- Billy Kennedy is now 146-111 in his eight-year tenure at Texas A&M and 357-290 in his 21 seasons as a head coach.