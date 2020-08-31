Texas A&M Men's Golf in Good Hands with Brian Kortan

The Aggies long-time assistant is ready to step up as a head coach after JT Higgins left for USC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — JT Higgins helped build the Texas A&M Men's Golf program into a national powerhouse. The Aggies won the 2009 National Championship with Higgins at the helm, are consistently one of the top rated teams in the country.

Higgins announced he was leaving Aggieland earlier this month to take the head men's golf coaching position at the University of Southern California, and long-time assistant coach Brian Kortan was named the interim head coach for the 2020-2021 season.

Kortan has been an assistant on the staff since 2013, and says he worked hand-in-hand with Higgins on everything from strategy to recruiting to discipline. This will be his first ever head coaching gig, but the 16-year professional golfer isn't scared of the challenge. In fact, he's excited to take over a program that's trending upwards, and continue to build on the foundation that's already been laid.

"I've learned everything I need to be successful in this program. We have a great foundation," Kortan tells KAGS. We'll keep evolving and getting better but the best part is the kids we recruit are competitive. They want to be part of something bigger and that is Texas A&M and Aggie golf and that makes them drive to be successful."