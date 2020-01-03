CABO SAN LUCAS, Baja California Sur — The No. 6 Texas A&M men’s golf team will be seeking its third straight win of the 2020 season when it takes on a strong field at the 10th annual Cabo Collegiate Sunday through Tuesday at the par 71, 6,807-yard Cabo del Sol Ocean Course.

Representing the Aggies are senior Dan Erickson, junior Walker Lee, sophomore Sam Bennett and freshmen William Paysse and Jimmy Lee. The Aggies will tee off at 8 a.m. CT each day.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins says:

“We are excited for this trip on two fronts: first, we are playing pretty good golf right now and we would like to keep it rolling. Second, we did not have a very good showing in Mexico last year and we are eager to redeem ourselves. The good news is everything is different this year so there are no bad memories or thoughts to be had since we have never seen the course. Cabo Del Sol looks to be an amazing seaside course and it will be the first time any of the teams have seen it so we are all in the same boat and will have to be quick studies. We are looking forward to another good week of golf.”

The Aggies’ Lineup:

Walker LEE

Jr.

Houston, Texas

William PAYSSE

rFr.

Belton, Texas

Sam BENNETT

So.

Madisonville, Texas

Dan ERICKSON

Sr.

Whittier, Calif.

Jimmy LEE

Fr.

Mission, Texas

The Field (Golfstat.com rankings as of Feb. 25):

No. 6 Texas A&M

No. 9 Arizona State

No. 13 Baylor

No. 14 Arizona

No. 20 Vanderbilt

No. 25 Oklahoma State

Also: Arkansas, Alabama, California, Florida State, Houston, LSU, Ole Miss, Rice, Stanford,

Historically at the Cabo Collegiate:

The Aggies have played in the Cabo Collegiate just once previously – finishing in a tie for 11th at 43-over par at the 2019 edition at the Querencia Golf Club. Sam Bennett was the Aggies’ top individual at 6-over par (t33rd).

Last Time Out:

Lihu'e, Kaua'I, Hawai'i – The Aggies won their second straight tournament of the spring season with a five-stroke team victory at the 44th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate at the Wailua Golf Course (Feb. 20-22). The Aggies built on the spring season-opening win at the Sea Best Invitational by outclassing the field at the Burns Intercollegiate. Texas A&M finished the three-day tournament at 19-under as a team and well ahead of a Burns Intercollegiate field that featured seven teams in the Golfstat.com team rankings. In the final player standings, all five Aggies placed among the top 25, including two in the top 10. Sam Bennett tied for third at 6-under, while Jimmy Lee tied for seventh at 4-under. Rounding out the scorers were William Paysse at 2-under (t15th) and Walker Lee and Dan Erickson at 1-under (t22nd).