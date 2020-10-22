Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Set for Gamecock Fall SEC Shootout

The Aggies are off to a red-hot start in fall tournament play following exceptional showings in the Olivier Borsos Invite at LSU and the TCU Invitational. Through two tournaments, A&M student-athletes have clinched every singles title up for grabs through two weekends of competition. Noah Schachter earned the individual crown at TCU, as well as a victory in his draw at the Olivier Borsos Invite. Juan Carlos Aguilar and Hady Habib each secured singles titles in their respective draws at LSU. National standout Valentin Vacherot returns to Aggieland for his final season in Maroon & White following an extraordinary 26-4 singles record last year. The Aggies’ doubles teams have already secured 18 wins through the first two fall tournaments, headlined by an undefeated 6-0 showing at the TCU Invitational.