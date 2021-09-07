Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Garners Four Preseason ITA Rankings

The Aggies are set to open the 2021-22 season at the Midland Invitational on Friday, Sept. 10

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M men’s tennis garnered a trio of singles rankings and one doubles ranking in the first edition of the ITA Division I Men’s Tennis Rankings, announced Tuesday by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association.

Senior Noah Schachter headlines the Aggies in the singles rankings at No. 62, followed by transfer Matthis Ross at No. 79 and rounded out by junior Pierce Rollins at No. 91. Rollins and Schachter earned the No. 60 spot in the doubles rankings.