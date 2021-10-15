Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Impresses on Day Two of ITA Texas Regional

Raphael Perot picked up the only ranked win of the day for the Aggies as he defeated No. 58 Siem Woldeab of Texas in straight sets

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M Men’s Tennis sent a trio into the singles Round of 16 and five doubles pairs advanced on day two of the ITA Texas Regional at the Mitchell Tennis Center Friday. Play will continue through the weekend as the main draw is slated to wrap up Monday.

No. 62 Noah Schachter led the charge for the Maroon & White as he topped Tyler Stewart of Abilene Christian and Daniel Sancho Arbizo of Lamar to set up a match with No. 61 Richard Ciamarra of Texas in Saturday’s Round of 16.

No. 79 Matthis Ross reached Saturday with impressive wins over Carlo Izurieta of UTRGV and Matthieu Peres of A&M-Corpus Christi. Ross will take on No. 73 Sven Lah of Baylor on Saturday.

Raphael Perot picked up the only ranked win of the day for the Aggies as he defeated No. 58 Siem Woldeab of Texas in straight sets after opening the day with a three-set win over Julian Steinhausen from SMU. Perot will oppose Tadeas Paroulek of TCU for a place in the quarterfinals.

Anish Sriniketh and Rahul Dhokia posted the Aggies’ first doubles win on the day as they defeated Mykhailo Kvantaliani and Sam Whitehead. Stefan Storch and Ross posted the second doubles win on the day for A&M as they ousted Savan Chhabra and Riley Tran-Wilkman of Abilene Christian. A trio of Maroon & White tandems received first round byes in the doubles bracket and will begin play on Saturday in the Round of 32.

Guilio Perego, Dhokia, Kenner Taylor and Austin Abbrat each split singles matches on the day for the Aggies.

POSTMATCH QUOTES

Steve Denton, Texas A&M Head Coach

On the day…

“This was a long first day with a lot of close matches. I thought there were some good things that came out of today. I thought Noah [Schachter], Raphael [Perot] and Matthis [Ross] getting through was positive. I felt like we competed hard, we did not necessarily play well on some courts but that is what these fall tournaments are for. This is a great chance for to learn how to play smarter in the collegiate format. Overall, I was pretty pleased with what I saw competitively and our attitudes on the court were very good.”

TENNIS MATCH RESULTS

ITA Texas Regional

Mitchell Tennis Center – Bryan-College Station, Texas

SINGLES COMPETITION

Qualifying Round of 64

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat (TAMU), bye

Qualifying Round of 32

Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 7-6(3), 2-6, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-1, 4-6, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 64

No. 66 Joao Ceolin (UTSA) def. Luke Casper (TAMU) 6-4, 6-1

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Tyler Stewart (ACU) 6-4, 6-3

Adam Neff (SMU) def. Stefan Storch (TAMU) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2

Reed Collier (TT) def. No. 91 Pierce Rollins (TAMU) 3-6, 6-1, 6-4

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. Julian Steinhausen (SMU) 5-7. 7-6(2). 6-2

Giulio Perego (TAMU) def. Ivan Thamma (SMU) 6-2, 6-4

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Carlo Izurieta (UTRGV) 6-2, 6-4

Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Sebastian Rodriguez (UTSA) 6-3, 7-6(4)

Kenner Taylor (TAMU) def. Juan Jose Rodriguez Garceran (Lamar) 6-3, 7-5

Caleb Chakravarthi (SMU) def. Anish Sriniketh (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Austin Abbrat (TAMU) def. Franco Ribero (TT) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 32

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) def. Daniel Sancho Arbizo (Lamar) 6-3, 6-4

No. 116 Finn Bass (Baylor) def. Giulio Perego (TAMU) 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(4)

No. 8 Luc Fomba (TCU) def. Austin Abbrat (TAMU) 6-4, 6-2

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Matthieu Peres (TAMUCC) 7-5, 6-2

Raphael Perot (TAMU) def. No. 58 Siem Woldeab (Texas) 7-5, 6-4

Pedro Vives Marcos (TCU) def. Kenner Taylor (TAMU) 6-2, 6-2

No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor) def. Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) 6-4, 6-4

Main Draw Round of 16

No. 62 Noah Schachter (TAMU) vs No. 61 Ricahrd Ciamarra (Texas)

No. 79 Matthis Ross (TAMU) vs. No. 73 Sven Lah (Baylor)

Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Tadeas Paroulek (TCU)

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Main Draw Round of 64

Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU), bye

Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) def. Mykhailo Kvantaliani/Sam Whitehead (UTRGV) 8-5

Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) def. Savan Chhabra/Riley Train-Wilkman (ACU) 8-6

Kenner Taylor/Guilio Perego (TAMU), bye

Austin Abbrat/Noah Schachter (TAMU), bye

Main Draw Round of 32

Pierce Rollins/Raphael Perot (TAMU) vs. Campbell Salmon/Wes Barnett (Rice)

Anish Sriniketh/Rahul Dhokia (TAMU) vs. Cleeve Harper/Richard Ciamarra (Texas)

Stefan Storch/Matthis Ross (TAMU) vs. Caleb Charkravarthi/Liam Krall (SMU)

Kenner Taylor/Guilio Perego (TAMU) vs. Reed Collier/Franco Ribero (TT)