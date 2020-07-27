Texas A&M Men’s Tennis Earns ITA Academic Honors

Texas A&M was one of 13 SEC teams and 12 schools in the state of Texas to earn honors as a team

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M men's tennis team earned All-Academic Team honors while Guido Marson and Kenner Taylor were named ITA Scholar Athletes by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, announced Monday afternoon.

Texas A&M was one of 13 SEC teams and 12 schools in the state of Texas to earn honors as a team. Marson, a sophomore from Pordenone, Italy, and Taylor, a freshman from Houston, were among 56 SEC student-athletes that were honored by the ITA.

ITA Scholar-Athlete & All-Academic Team Qualifications

To be named an ITA Scholar-Athlete, one must meet the following requirements:

· have a grade point average of at least 3.5 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year

· be listed on the institutional eligibility form

To be named an ITA All-Academic Team, programs must meet the following requirements:

· have a team grade point average of 3.2 or above (on a 4.00 scale),

· all student-athletes included should be listed on the institutional eligibility form, and